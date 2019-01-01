Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Android Banking Application using SQLite by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

At the end of this project you are going learn how to use SQLite local database in Android. In This project through developing a Banking Application you are going to work with various query selections in SQLite. Also, we’re going to work with Insert and update methods during this project. in this project we will not cover basic android concepts such as Activities and XML files, Dialogs and listeners....
