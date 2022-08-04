Android SDK for Beginners: Build Tools
Understand Android SDK versioning
Understand the basics of Gradle
Resolve common build errors often encountered when working with legacy apps
This Guided Project, Android SDK for Beginners: Build Tools, is for those who would like to understand the basics behind what building an Android app entails. In this 1 hour long project-based course, you will learn how to install an Android application development environment as well as get hold of the right platform and build tools necessary to create apps. Furthermore, you will become accustomed to the basics of Gradle, the build system for Android apps, which shall enable you to start developing new rules and troubleshoot common issues. This project is unique because it allows you to start getting involved both with Android app development but also the Continuous Integration (CI) infrastructure of Android-based products. Last, to be successful in this project you will need to be familiar with programming.
Android Studio
Android Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Download and install Android Studio
Open & launch a legacy Android app
Add a new dependency with Gradle
Add a dependency to the “Hello Coursera App”
Resolve a build error caused by a dependency
Resolve a build error caused by adding a new feature
Resolve build error caused by a deprecated feature
Use Android Studio to revive a legacy Android application
