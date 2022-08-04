Learner Reviews & Feedback for Android SDK for Beginners: Build Tools by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This Guided Project, Android SDK for Beginners: Build Tools, is for those who would like to understand the basics behind what building an Android app entails.
In this 1 hour long project-based course, you will learn how to install an Android application development environment as well as get hold of the right platform and build tools necessary to create apps. Furthermore, you will become accustomed to the basics of Gradle, the build system for Android apps, which shall enable you to start developing new rules and troubleshoot common issues.
This project is unique because it allows you to start getting involved both with Android app development but also the Continuous Integration (CI) infrastructure of Android-based products.
Last, to be successful in this project you will need to be familiar with programming....