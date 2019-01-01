Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Use RapidAPI by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn what an API is and how to use one. You will learn this through the use of RapidAPI. RapidAPI is the world's largest API Marketplace. Developers use Rapid API to discover and connect to thousands of APIs. Using RapidAPI, developers can search and test the APIs, subscribe, and connect to the APIs.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....