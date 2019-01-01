Implementar Aplicação Web no AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service

Criar uma imagem de contêiner e implantar no Elastic Container Registry

Criar um cluster Elastic Kubernetes Service e implantar uma aplicação web

Dimensionar o Elastic Kubernetes Cluster

Neste projeto de uma hora, você aprenderá como usar a Amazon Web Services Platform e seu serviço de Kubernetes para implantar um aplicação da Web em um ambiente de alta disponibilidade, usando o poder de contêineres e Kubernetes em um caso de uso do mundo real. Depois de concluir este projeto, você será capaz de clonar um projeto, criar uma imagem de contêiner do docker e implantar esse contêiner como um POD do Kubernetes usando o Elastic Kubernetes Services com apenas algumas etapas.

  • Kubernetes

  • aws

  • Containers

  • Cloud

  • eks

  1. Compreender os elementos do projeto

  2. Definir permissões e políticas na AWS

  3. Criar o Elastic Container Registry

  4. Criar uma imagem e execute um contêiner antes de enviar ao Elastic Container Registry

  5. Criar um cluster Elastic Kubernetes

  6. Criar um Node Group para o Elastic Kubernetes Cluster

  7. Implantar um aplicação no Elastic Kubernetes Cluster

  8. Dimensionar horizontalmente o cluster Elastic Kubernetes

  9. Limpar o ambiente do projeto e evitar custos futuros

