Implementar Aplicação Web no AWS Elastic Kubernetes Service
Criar uma imagem de contêiner e implantar no Elastic Container Registry
Criar um cluster Elastic Kubernetes Service e implantar uma aplicação web
Dimensionar o Elastic Kubernetes Cluster
Neste projeto de uma hora, você aprenderá como usar a Amazon Web Services Platform e seu serviço de Kubernetes para implantar um aplicação da Web em um ambiente de alta disponibilidade, usando o poder de contêineres e Kubernetes em um caso de uso do mundo real. Depois de concluir este projeto, você será capaz de clonar um projeto, criar uma imagem de contêiner do docker e implantar esse contêiner como um POD do Kubernetes usando o Elastic Kubernetes Services com apenas algumas etapas.
Kubernetes
aws
Containers
Cloud
eks
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Compreender os elementos do projeto
Definir permissões e políticas na AWS
Criar o Elastic Container Registry
Criar uma imagem e execute um contêiner antes de enviar ao Elastic Container Registry
Criar um cluster Elastic Kubernetes
Criar um Node Group para o Elastic Kubernetes Cluster
Implantar um aplicação no Elastic Kubernetes Cluster
Dimensionar horizontalmente o cluster Elastic Kubernetes
Limpar o ambiente do projeto e evitar custos futuros
