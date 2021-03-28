Approve Social Media Posts with Zapier and Trello
Document Stakeholder needs
Understand Trello & Zapier
Connect the Communications
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
The process that marketing and communications teams undertake to post on social media is a common tripping point for many companies. Most companies want to include creatives and managers in the process to ensure the best possible outcome. Staying aware of what is done and not done, what is ready for review and or posting, when and if revisions are requested and other steps are important to ensure timely, accurate, and impactful posts. Getting there is the tricky part. In this project, the learner will learn how to create an approval process that not only informs the stakeholders of project progress but also sends reminders and updates when deadlines are missed. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Familiarity with popular social media platforms is helpful but not required.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Document Stakeholder needs
Understand Trello
Understand Zapier
Build the Trello Board
Connect the Communications
