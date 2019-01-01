Learner Reviews & Feedback for Approve Social Media Posts with Zapier and Trello by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
The process that marketing and communications teams undertake to post on social media is a common tripping point for many companies. Most companies want to include creatives and managers in the process to ensure the best possible outcome. Staying aware of what is done and not done, what is ready for review and or posting, when and if revisions are requested and other steps are important to ensure timely, accurate, and impactful posts. Getting there is the tricky part.
In this project, the learner will learn how to create an approval process that not only informs the stakeholders of project progress but also sends reminders and updates when deadlines are missed.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....