Aprende a usar el creador de formas en Adobe Illustrator
En este proyecto, aprenderá a utilizar la herramienta de creación de formas en Adobe Illustrator. La herramienta Shape Builder le permite crear objetos complejos fusionando y borrando objetos más simples. Esta herramienta eleva su valor como diseñador gráfico y poder usarla y comprender cómo se usa es increíble. Muchas herramientas son ignoradas en Adobe Illustrator y lo que te hace brillar y ser el diseñador gráfico que tu cliente necesita es poder usar cualquier herramienta para hacer tu trabajo aún mejor. En este proyecto guiado, aprenderá a utilizar la herramienta de creación de formas y aplicará diseños en todos los escenarios. La herramienta de creación de formas le permite fusionar varias formas simples para crear diseños muy interesantes y complejos. Espero que esté emocionado de aprender más sobre Adobe Illustrator y sigamos adelante y comencemos.
Creativity
Adobe Illustrator
Content Creation
Graphic Design
Art Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Obtenga información sobre la herramienta de creación de formas y lo que hace en Adobe Illustrator
Resta una forma de múltiples formas en Adobe Illustrator
Explore la configuración de la herramienta de creación de formas en Adobe Illustrator
Tarea de práctica opcional: Diseñe un icono de nube usando la herramienta de creación de forma.
Diseñe diferentes íconos usando la herramienta de creación de formas en Adobe Illustrator
Cree un diseño final con la herramienta de creación de formas en Adobe Illustrator
Tarea de desafío opcional: diseñe un ícono de taza usando la herramienta de creación de formas.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
