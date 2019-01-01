Aprendizaje automático con Python y Azure Notebooks
Entrenar modelos de Machine Learning de clasificación y regresión
Utilizar el entorno de Azure Notebooks y Azure Machine Learning Service
Conocer el ciclo completo de desarrollo de modelos de ML
Este proyecto es un curso práctico y efectivo para aprender a crear modelos de Machine Learning con Python y Azure Notebooks, Aprenderás no solo a crear los modelos, si no que también a ejecutarlos desde el servicio de Notebooks de Azure Machine Learning Service. Gracias a un enfoque práctico y aplicado, al acabar este proyecto habrás desarrollados tus propios modelos de Machine Learning de regresión, clasificación binaria y multiclase. Y acabarás aprendiendo a crear tus propios modelos desde cero, a evaluarlos y a desplegarlos en el entorno de Azure Notebooks.
Azure Notebboks
Azure Notebook
Inteligencia Artificial
Machine Learning
Scikit-Learn
Introducción y fundamentos de Azure Machine Learning Service
Análisis exploratorio con Azure
Entrenando y evaluando un modelo de regresión con Azure
Ejercicio práctico de desarrollo de un modelo de regresión
Entrenando y evaluando un modelo de clasificación con Azure
Modelos de clasificación multiclase con Azure
Ejercicio práctico de clasificación con Azure
