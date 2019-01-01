Wire Up an Auction Website with GraphQL
Learn the fundamentals of GraphQL
In this 1.5 hours class, you will get up to speed with GraphQL, a popular query language that is used by many companies including Facebook, and right here at Coursera! GraphQL provides a standardized and flexible way to structure queries and exchange data among various database and server platforms. We will focus on the syntax and the fundamentals like data types, arguments, aliases, fragments, directives, and mutations. By the end of this class, you will have wired up a mock auction website with a GraphQL server and made it functional! Javascript and REST API are required as prerequisites.
Web Development
Application Programming Interfaces (API)
GraphQL
Software Development
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and finished product preview
Write your first GraphQL query
Use arguments and variables to retrieve a single object
Compare items using aliases
Use fragments to streamline our query
Learn about directives to conditionally include fields
Use mutations to allow bid submissions
