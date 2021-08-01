Learner Reviews & Feedback for Wire Up an Auction Website with GraphQL by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5 hours class, you will get up to speed with GraphQL, a popular query language that is used by many companies including Facebook, and right here at Coursera! GraphQL provides a standardized and flexible way to structure queries and exchange data among various database and server platforms. We will focus on the syntax and the fundamentals like data types, arguments, aliases, fragments, directives, and mutations. By the end of this class, you will have wired up a mock auction website with a GraphQL server and made it functional! Javascript and REST API are required as prerequisites....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Wire Up an Auction Website with GraphQL
By Craig B
•
Aug 1, 2021
Something is wrong with this project - it does not work at all.