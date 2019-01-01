Aumenta la interacción con tu página de negocio en Instagram
Publica imágenes atrayentes en tu página de negocio en Instagram.
Al final de este proyecto aprenderás a optimizar tu estrategia de marketing para las redes sociales y alcanzar tu grupo objetivo en Instagram. El objetivo de este proyecto guiado es optimizar tu perfil profesional en Instagram para atraer la atención de los usuarios. Una cuenta de negocio en Instagram te permite anunciar tu empresa publicando anuncios, fotos e imágenes con tu grupo objetivo en Instagram. Hoy conocerás varias técnicas que te ayudarán a mejorar la apariencia de tu empresa en Instagram y alcanzar a tu grupo objetivo. Accederemos a la plataforma de diseño gráfico Canva para crear contenido y editar nuestras imágenes. El marketing de redes sociales requiere encontrar métodos creativos para atraer la atención de los usuarios a tus productos o servicios, muchas veces con un presupuesto de marketing mínimo.
Este proyecto se dirige a personas que desean anunciar su empresa o su marca en la red social Instagram.
Diseña un perfil atractivo para tu cuenta de negocio en Instagram.
Incluye hashtags en tus publicaciones de Instagram.
Descubre Instagram Stories y diseña tu primera Story con Canva.
Llena tu calendario de redes sociales y programa tus próximas publicaciones en Instagram.
