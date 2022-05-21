Learner Reviews & Feedback for Automize Business Communication using Power Automate by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Imagine you're organizing a fundraising event. After the event, it is necessary to send thank-you notes to donors, but donations are hard to track since they arrive before, during and after the event, and manually sending emails to each donor would take too long.
Thankfully, such manual and repetitive business processes are easy to automate, and this guided project, “Automize Business Communication using Power Automate” is for any business professional who is looking to automate any similar business task.
With Power Automate, you will create a flow that can be triggered every time someone makes a donation. When you press Run, the flow will display a form with certain fields that have to be populated, such as name, e-mail, address, donation amount (or any other information we need about the donor). When the event ends, we will have a list of all the people who made donations in an Excel table. Then you will make another flow that will send thank-you notes to each donor on the list. After that, the flow will single out the people who donated the largest amounts and forward that list to the manager who can then send them a special thank-you note or a small gift.
The requirement for taking this project is to have a free Microsoft account, but if you don’t have it, you can create one in just a few clicks (notes on how-to are included in this project). Since this project uses Power Automate (part of the Microsoft Power Platform), you will also need access to a free Microsoft 365 Developer Program subscription. In the first task you will be given instructions on how to sign up for it!
Anyone can learn to use Power Automate regardless of their educational background! If you would like to make your life easier by automating manual, time-consuming business tasks which are hard to track, then this project is for you! Let's get started!...
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Automize Business Communication using Power Automate
By PETERSAM.E
•
May 21, 2022
.
By Richa R
•
May 2, 2022
somewhere i got doubt and was suck..not able to ask anyone in student support as they were not active.