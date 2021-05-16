Learner Reviews & Feedback for AWS CodePipeline Beginner's Guide by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create AWS CodePipeline using AWS services like AWS CodeCommit, AWS CodeBuild and AWS CodeDeploy. AWS CodePipeline allows you to automate the release process for your application or service. AWS CodeCommit is a source control storage and version code service provided by Amazon. AWS CodeBuild is a fully managed build service that compiles source code, runs tests, and produces software packages that are ready to deploy. With CodeBuild, you don’t need to provision, manage, and scale your own build servers. AWS CodeDeploy is a deployment service that automates application deployments to Amazon EC2 instances, on-premises instances running in your own facility, Serverless AWS Lambda functions, or applications in an Amazon ECS service. In this Project you will create AWS Pipelines which will deploy sample react application on S3 bucket and EC2 instances. By the end of this project, you will create AWS pipeline which will use AWS CodeCommit, AWS CodeBuild and AWS CodeDeploy to automate the release process for a sample react application. After completing this training, you will have good understanding AWS CodePipeline, AWS CodeCommit, AWS CodeBuild and AWS CodeDeploy.
Prerequisite - Basic Knowledge of AWS services (EC2, S3 and IAM) and GIT
Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this project. All the resources used in this project come under AWS free-tier....
By Ramazan T
•
May 16, 2021
Thank you so much for the well-prepared course.
By Spencer S
•
Jul 9, 2021
This was a wonderful learning environment.
By Ashley P
•
Mar 10, 2021
The course was a very good introduction into an AWS continuous deployment process. I can see how it would be easy to build upon the foundational items in this course. The instructor was easy to follow and spent the right amount of time explaining the necessary details.