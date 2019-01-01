Chevron Left
Back to Azure: deploy a Web Server using the Container Registry

In this Guided Project, you will familiarize yourself with the Azure Container Registry, by creating a custom Container Registry to push and pull your own Docker images. You will build images and then run and publish a static web server and a Nextcloud instance, by using Azure Container Instances. You'll learn the basics of the Azure Command Line interface and you will learn how to build an image completely on the cloud. Note: before taking this Guided Project, if you don't have an Azure subscription yet, please create an Azure Free Trial beforehand at https://portal.azure.com...
