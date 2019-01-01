Learner Reviews & Feedback for Azure: deploy a Web Server using the Container Registry by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this Guided Project, you will familiarize yourself with the Azure Container Registry, by creating a custom Container Registry to push and pull your own Docker images. You will build images and then run and publish a static web server and a Nextcloud instance, by using Azure Container Instances. You'll learn the basics of the Azure Command Line interface and you will learn how to build an image completely on the cloud.
Note: before taking this Guided Project, if you don't have an Azure subscription yet, please create an Azure Free Trial beforehand at https://portal.azure.com...