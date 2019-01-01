البدء في استخدام Microsoft Forms
فى نهاية هذا المشروع ، سوف تكون قادرًا علي إنشاء استطلاعات رأى و أسئلة أختبار بأستخدام ادوات Microsoft Forms مجانآ , ,Microsoft Forms هي منشئ الاستطلاع عبر الإنترنت ، وهي جزء من Office 365. تم إصدارها بواسطة Microsoft في يونيو 2016 ، تسمح Forms للمستخدمين بإنشاء استطلاعات واختبارات باستخدام وضع العلامات التلقائي. يمكن تصدير البيانات إلى Microsoft Excel. خلال المشروع هتقدر تحدد كيفية الحصول على Microsoft Forms و استخدامه لأول مره, هتقدر تحدد الواجهه الأماميه لMicrosoft Forms و مميزاته, هتقدر كمان تستخدم و تعدل فى النماذج الموجوده و جاهزه للأستخدام, و اخيرا هتقدر تكون استطلاع رأى كامل لمجموعه من الناس هذا المشروع للمبتدئين ,الموجه إلى أصحاب الأعمال الصغيرة او المعلمين او جميع الناس الذين يبحثون عن طرق سهله و بسيطه لتكوين استطلاعات رأى او اختابارات للناس ,Forms هى أداه مهمه لتحليل النتأج , تحديد العملاء الجدد , مساعده على اتخاذ القرارات على حسب النتائج , تعرف على المزيد حول عملائك , أبحاث السوق لتطوير استراتيجيات جديدة , تحديد فرص عمل جديدة و غيرها من الفوائد الأخرى
بنهاية المهمة 1، هتقدر تحدد كيفية الحصول على Microsoft Forms و استخدامه لأول مره
بنهاية المهمة 2، هتقدر تحدد الواجهه الأماميه لMicrosoft Forms و مميزاته
بنهاية المهمة 3، هتقدر تستخدم و تعدل فى النماذج الموجوده و جاهزه للأستخدام
بنهاية المهمة 4، هتقدر تكون اتطلاع رأى كامل لمجموعه من الناس
بنهاية المهمة 5،هتقدر تحدد النصائح والحيل يمكنك أستخدامه مع forms و طرق نشر النماذج الخاصه بينا
