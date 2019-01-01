البدء في استخدام Microsoft PowerPoint
عمل presentation من الصفر بالشكل إلي يناسب احتياجاتك
بنهاية هذا المشروع، هتقدر تستخدم Microsoft Power Point بشكل محترف لانجاز مجموعة من ال-presentations الممتازة. خلال المشروع هتقدر تعمل presentation بأشكال مختلفة وهتقدر تستخدم ال-tools إلي متاحة في Power Point. هتقدر تستخدم صور وكلام بل شكل والحجم واللون وطريقة إلي تناسب احتياجاتك. في المشروع ده هتكسب مهارات أساسية في Power Point لعمل presentations تطرح فيها أفكارك العملية في شغلك. Microsoft Power Point هو أحد برامج شركة Microsoft. وبنستخدم برنامج ال Powerpoint عشان نعمل Presentations فيها صور ومقاطع الفيديو وتسجيلات وانتقالات وميزات كتيرعشان تقدم المعلومات. المشروع ده مخصص للمبتدئين في كل المجالات و المهتمين بأنهم يتعلموا ازاي يستخدموا Microsoft Power point و يعرفوا يستفيدوا منه بأكبر شكل ممكن. المشروع ده هيسعدك تفهم وتعرف تتعامل مع Power Point وتستخدمه عشان تعمل presentations تعرض فيها أفكارك ومشاريعك في الشغل بشكل منظم وملفت ومفيد.
Design
Microsoft Power Point
Presentation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
فتح ال Power Point، حفظ و تسميه الملف
إستخدم ال-tools إلي متوفرة في ال-interface في Power Point
وضع صور بالشكل والحجم وال-effect المناسب
كتابة نصوص بالشكل والحجم واللون المناسب واستخدام ال-bullet points
