البدء في استخدام Microsoft Word
حفظ و تسميه ملف word و البحث في المقال
التحكم في الخط و شكل الكلمات
عمل جدول و ادخال الصور
حفظ و تسميه ملف word و البحث في المقال
التحكم في الخط و شكل الكلمات
عمل جدول و ادخال الصور
Microsoft word بنهاية هذا المشروع، هتكون خبير بكيفية استعمال ال بشكل ممتاز لانجاز عدة مشاريع و مهمات. خلال المشروع هنقدر نعمل مع بعض مقال و نتعلم ازاي نكتب عليه بشكل بسيط و سهل مع تحديد شكل و لون و حجم الخط. فى هذا المشروع هتكتسب المهارات الاساسية اللازمة لعمل مقالك او تخزين معلومات شغلك. هو أحد برامج شركة مايكروسوفت. و يستخدم لانشاء مستندات و تقارير وجداول Microsoft Word و سير ذاتية، وملفات، وعقود عمل، وخطاب شخصي. ويتييحلك البرنامج تغيير التنسيق، وتغيير نوع الخط، وحجمه، ولونه، وإدراج الصور والرسومات، وإنشاء الجداول والأنماط اللى بتناسب عملك. بيساعك كمان على إنشاء جميع أنواع المستندات الرسمية هذا المشروع مخصص للمبتدئين في كل المجالات و المهتمين بأنهم يحفظه كل المعلومات اللي بيحتاجوها على جهازهم و الذين ليس لديهم أي خبرة في استخدامه و في نهاية هذا المشروع تكون عارف ازاي تستخدمه وانشاء تقارير و مقالات لاستخدمها في العمل و حفظ اي معلومات خاصة بك التي يمكن ان ترجع لها في اي وقت و تكوت ملم ب كل تفاصيل و معلومات شغلك.
Files
Tables
Microsoft Word
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Word حفظ و تسميه ملف
التحكم في الخط
عمل جدول
ادخال الصور
البحث في المقال
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.