About the Course

In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to precalculate, or "bake" lights for better performance. You'll learn how to configure lightmapping and other light-related settings that can greatly improve the frame-rate of any game. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Lightmapping - Light Modes - UV Overlap This series makes use of the medieval-themed Unity project created in Light Up Your World in Unity (Introduction to Lighting). It compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
