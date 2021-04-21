Basic Statistics in Python (ANOVA)
source and clean a dataset from the internet
perform statistical analysis including ANOVA
create visulizations including boxplots
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to set up a Google Colab notebook, source data from the internet, load data into Python, merge two datasets, clean data, perform exploratory data analysis, carry out ANOVA and create boxplots. Throughout the course you will work on an Education dataset from World Bank. This will allow you to perform statistical analysis on your own datasets in Python. This project does not require any previous Python or coding experience, but it would be useful for learners to understand the statistical methods covered. The course includes data sourcing and cleaning which are invaluable real world skills, and focuses on visualizing your results which is needed as a large part of any analysis is the storytelling.
Data Cleansing
Python Programming
Data Analysis
Analysis Of Variance (ANOVA)
visulization
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up a new Google Colab Notebook
Download data from World Bank
Load data into Google Colab using Python
Merge two datasets
Clean the data and perform exploratory data analysis
Carry out ANOVA on grouped data
Create boxplots to visulize the results
by APApr 21, 2021
This a great course, but I'd like to have more explanation about how we could interpret the results from ANOVA.
