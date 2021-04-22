By Acacio P•
Apr 22, 2021
This a great course, but I'd like to have more explanation about how we could interpret the results from ANOVA.
By Olga D•
Mar 1, 2021
This project provides step-by-step guidance into accessing the well-structured data files from the web, cleaning them, and later visualizing. This project requires the usage of the basic operations of data processing and essentials in data plotting. However, in order to be able to follow the project, a basic understanding of Python is necessary. So for those who have them, the project might be too easy. Unfortunately, it was not properly explained how to understand the obtained statistical parameters and what they indicate.
By Dony E A•
Mar 31, 2021
very helpful
By Mohamad F H•
Feb 21, 2021
Nice Course
By Aya A D•
Feb 12, 2021
Insightful!
By Shaista Z•
Nov 8, 2020
i loved it.
By yoona_gou•
Jun 17, 2021
usefull
By Goh J H•
Nov 13, 2020
great
By Julius B•
May 3, 2022
Google Colab was great
By Joe W•
May 4, 2022
Dataset used for this project is unavailable as of 04 May 2022.
Audio rendering is difficult to understand and comes across as "mumbling" into microphone.
Not possible to retrieve the specific dataset from the World Bank used by the instructor.
Moreover, the dataset is too large to illustrate a simple problem of displaying bunch of boxplots.
I'm very disappointed in having wasted several hours on the project.