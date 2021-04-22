Chevron Left
Back to Basic Statistics in Python (ANOVA)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Basic Statistics in Python (ANOVA) by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
24 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to set up a Google Colab notebook, source data from the internet, load data into Python, merge two datasets, clean data, perform exploratory data analysis, carry out ANOVA and create boxplots. Throughout the course you will work on an Education dataset from World Bank. This will allow you to perform statistical analysis on your own datasets in Python. This project does not require any previous Python or coding experience, but it would be useful for learners to understand the statistical methods covered. The course includes data sourcing and cleaning which are invaluable real world skills, and focuses on visualizing your results which is needed as a large part of any analysis is the storytelling....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Basic Statistics in Python (ANOVA)

By Acacio P

Apr 22, 2021

This a great course, but I'd like to have more explanation about how we could interpret the results from ANOVA.

By Olga D

Mar 1, 2021

This project provides step-by-step guidance into accessing the well-structured data files from the web, cleaning them, and later visualizing. This project requires the usage of the basic operations of data processing and essentials in data plotting. However, in order to be able to follow the project, a basic understanding of Python is necessary. So for those who have them, the project might be too easy. Unfortunately, it was not properly explained how to understand the obtained statistical parameters and what they indicate.

By Dony E A

Mar 31, 2021

very helpful

By Mohamad F H

Feb 21, 2021

Nice Course

By Aya A D

Feb 12, 2021

Insightful!

By Shaista Z

Nov 8, 2020

i loved it.

By yoona_gou

Jun 17, 2021

usefull

By Goh J H

Nov 13, 2020

great

By Julius B

May 3, 2022

Google Colab was great

By Joe W

May 4, 2022

D​ataset used for this project is unavailable as of 04 May 2022.

A​udio rendering is difficult to understand and comes across as "mumbling" into microphone.

Not possible to retrieve the specific dataset from the World Bank used by the instructor.

M​oreover, the dataset is too large to illustrate a simple problem of displaying bunch of boxplots.

I​'m very disappointed in having wasted several hours on the project.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder