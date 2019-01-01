Apply basic testing for your Django web application
Learn how to test the various components of a Django app
Learn how to synchronize development and testing
Practice improving your code based on the results of the tests
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how Django's rich testing framework work, and how to use it to test your web apps. You will create a simple Django project with two apps, and you will create test methods to cover model and view methods. Using the Client object, you will write code that virtually interact with your form. You will run the tests and improve your code based on the results of the tests. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Unit Testing
Django (Web Framework)
Python Programming
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create the POS Django project and its apps, and set it up for testing
Test the model methods
Test the transaction app view
Test the report app view
Test the form
