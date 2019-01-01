Learner Reviews & Feedback for Apply basic testing for your Django web application by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how Django's rich testing framework work, and how to use it to test your web apps. You will create a simple Django project with two apps, and you will create test methods to cover model and view methods. Using the Client object, you will write code that virtually interact with your form. You will run the tests and improve your code based on the results of the tests.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....