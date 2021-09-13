Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Basic User Interface Design for Web Developers by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to describe and demonstrate some basic user interface design principles and techniques used by web developers. You will modify HTML/CSS code to add alt attributes, alter color schemes, and change font sizes – all to improve a website’s user interface design. A website that provides a positive user experience is far more likely to be successful at meeting its goal--whether it is to inform, collect information, or sell a product or service. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By EGBE N E

Sep 13, 2021

GREat Course.😁✊🏾

