Bearbeite Fotos für soziale Medien mit Canva
Nach Abschluss dieses Projekts, kannst du Fotos für soziale Medien mit Hilfe der gratis Version von Canva bearbeiten. Visuelle Inhalte unterstützen dich bei der Etablierung deiner Online-Identität und bei der Verfolgung deiner Social Media Marketing Strategie. Dank der Grafikdesign Plattform Canva musst du kein professioneller Fotograf sein um deine Fotos zu verwandeln und zu bearbeiten. In diesem angeleiteten Projekt wirst du lernen individuelle Fotoprojekte zu kreieren um deine Marke in den sozialen Medien zu bewerben und die Aufmerksamkeit diener Zielgruppe zu gewinnen.
Social Media Marketing
Photography
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Erstelle einen Canva Account und erkunde deinen Cava Arbeitsplatz.
Lade ein Foto in Canva hoch und entdecke verschiedene Techniken der Bildbearbeitung.
Kreiere ein individuelles Fotoprojekt für soziale Medien in Canva.
Designe einen Instagram Fotopost in Canva.
Entdecke verschiedene Filter und Effekte um deine Fotos in Canva zu verwandeln.
