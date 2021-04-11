Chevron Left
In this project-based course, you will be introduced to and explore one of the most relevant features of NetLogo: BehaviorSpace. The context behind such a feature is that a model's true insights arise when it runs multiple times with different combinations of settings (parameter values). This approach, sometimes referred to as parameter sweeping, allows the researcher to observe a large range of behaviors that the system is capable of producing. And that is exactly what you will be doing. In addition to that, you will analyze the results of your BehaviorSpace experiments with an open and entry-level (codeless) data analysis tool: RAWGraphs 2.0. With it, you will create many insightful data visualizations, which can all be brought together in a project's report.

By Nuwan D

Apr 11, 2021

I have a good function in the skills but need more practice to become proficient.

