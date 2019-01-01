Bend, Warp, and Style Text with Inkscape
Navigate the Inkscape workspace and text tools.
Use Inkscape's Filters and apply multiple non-destructive effects.
Use Inkscape's Path Effects to warp and bend text.
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to apply filters and path effects to text in Inkscape. Inkscape is a free vector graphics program that can customize letters and text, helping you to create unique images for digital and print use. You’ll get comfortable using non-destructive effects, ones that allow you to edit the text and type out new words. You’ll also practice using destructive effects, where you’ll trade the ability to type out new text for the ability to change the shape of the existing text. To practice these skills, you’ll explore what makes up text in a vector program, create a cutout (or “knockout”) text effect, add drop shadow, and then use text effects to bend and warp text into other objects. These tasks will help you get comfortable adding layers of complex designs to text in Inkscape. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Inkscape
Vector Graphics
Graphic Design
text effects
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Navigate the Inkscape workspace and text tool.
Use the Silhouette Filter to Create a Text Cutout.
Add Inkscape’s Drop Shadow Filter.
Bend Text with Text Effects.
Warp Text into an Object.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
