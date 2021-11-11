Learner Reviews & Feedback for Bend, Warp, and Style Text with Inkscape by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you’ll be able to apply filters and path effects to text in Inkscape. Inkscape is a free vector graphics program that can customize letters and text, helping you to create unique images for digital and print use.
You’ll get comfortable using non-destructive effects, ones that allow you to edit the text and type out new words. You’ll also practice using destructive effects, where you’ll trade the ability to type out new text for the ability to change the shape of the existing text.
To practice these skills, you’ll explore what makes up text in a vector program, create a cutout (or “knockout”) text effect, add drop shadow, and then use text effects to bend and warp text into other objects. These tasks will help you get comfortable adding layers of complex designs to text in Inkscape.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Charmaigne M
Nov 11, 2021
The lesson is very fun! It was my first time using Inkscape. In fact, I am not familiar with it at all. Never heard of it. But the instruction and the practice were really fun and educational. The feeling of learning something new is awesome. Thank you so much for the lesson!