In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn what bootstrap is, the benefits of using bootstrap as a web developer, and the different features bootstrap has to offer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Rakhshanda M

Dec 22, 2020

The provided desktop is not working properly with git desktop and I have to use my own PC desktop to did the project. It will be great if you explain in depth the different option of bootstrap installation. why we have to use "npm install bootstrap" , what is the benefit of using this and not using this option . overall thanks so much

By SHASHANK S

Mar 12, 2021

It gives the basics of bootstrap but lacks resources for the learner's virtual machine; this makes it difficult to do the tasks side by side.

