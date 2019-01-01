Learner Reviews & Feedback for Bike Rental Sharing Demand Prediction with Machine Learning by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to predict bike sharing demand with machine learning. Bike sharing services enable people to rent a bike from one location and drop it off at another location on an as-needed basis. The objective of this guided project is to predict bike sharing rental usage based on inputs such as temperature, season, humidity, wind speed.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....