Chevron Left
Back to Bike Rental Sharing Demand Prediction with Machine Learning

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Bike Rental Sharing Demand Prediction with Machine Learning by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to predict bike sharing demand with machine learning. Bike sharing services enable people to rent a bike from one location and drop it off at another location on an as-needed basis. The objective of this guided project is to predict bike sharing rental usage based on inputs such as temperature, season, humidity, wind speed. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder