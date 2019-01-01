Introduction to Search Techniques in Python: Binary Search
By the end of this project, you will be able to code the binary search technique using Python programming language. Throughout the tasks, you will be able to identify and apply the basic skills needed for every programming language such as lists, functions, recursion and if conditions. Each part of this project will prepare you to code on your own in Python language, whether to work on search techniques or simple coding Python programming is one of the easiest programming languages, since its syntax is English-like. It is used in many applications and mastering it will definitely pave a way for you to start a career in any programming-based field. Python is also the base for the machine learning and deep learning field. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Python Programming
Binary Search Algorithm
Python Basics
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
By the end of Task 1, you will be able to open and easily work with Sublime Text Editor,identify the concept of Binary search technique,and differentiate between and use lists and arrays.
By the end of Task 2, you will be able to write if conditions and trace them manually.
By the end of Task 3, you will be able to write for loops and trace the results.
By the end of Task 4, you will be able to define new functions and call them in your code.
By the end of Task 5, you will be able to apply the concept of recursion to functions.
By the end of Task 6, you will be able to take an input from the user and sort an unsorted list.
By the end of Task 7, you will be able to set the project’s logic and construct a fully functioning binary search code.
