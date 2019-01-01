Brand Identity for Ecological Brand using Adobe Illustrator
learning how to create a brand identity for a brand
By the end of this project, a brand identity for an Eco-friendly brand called Green Steps will be designed. So as a result, in this brand identity, a logo and its variations, a pattern and a color palette will be designed. Then these brand elements will be implemented on a mock-up of the grocery bag, letterhead, envelope, notebook, business card, tablet, and employee tag. Then the final stage will be designing a mood-board that includes all the brand elements and the mock-up of the grocery bag. This is to showcase the client the brand’s mood and how the final outcome will look like at the end. This project is for intermediate graphic designers that are interested in branding and logo designing, who already have the basics of Adobe illustrator. As a designer, learning to create a brand identity will help you in your career, as everyday new brands are willing to join the market and need the help of designers to create a unique identity to their brands, in order to be able to stand up in the market. Moreover, implementing this brand identity on a mock-up and a mood-board will help you as designer to present your ideas and designs to the client, thus giving them a realistic image on the brand’s final outcome.
Logo
Brand Identity
Presentation
Graphic Design
Design Thinking
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Drawing the toes for the footstep
Drawing the rest of the footstep and applying clipping mask texture to them.
Creating a logo using the footsteps and its variations
Creating a pattern for the brand
Applying brand elements to mock-up
Creating a mood board for the brand
