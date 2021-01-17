Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Custom Profile Avatar with Inkscape by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you will build a customized profile avatar in Inkscape—a free, open-source graphics program. You’ll build complex shapes that can be expanded and resized without losing image quality, so you can resize and use the same image in different social media profiles and on other websites.
You will practice working with vector graphics, including path editing, and you will feel comfortable using Inkscape to build basic and complex shapes, using align commands to accurately and easily position those shapes, and adding color and stroke to create eye-catching images.
To build these skills, you’ll build a custom avatar from scratch, then add details and color to customize your profile.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Burcu Z B
Jan 17, 2021
Well, this course seemed fun to begin with but there is a lot to improve with the rhyme as screen split did not function properly. Left pane kept disappearing therefore made it very hard to keep up with the guide. It got very distracting and I gave up during second task.