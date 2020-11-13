Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Flywheel Infographic with Inkscape by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you will build a flywheel infographic in Inkscape—a free, open-source graphics program. You’ll build complex shapes that can be expanded and resized without losing image quality, making them a reliable foundation for presentation images and websites.
You will practice working with vector graphics, including path editing, and you will feel comfortable using Inkscape, using align commands to accurately and easily position shapes, and adding color and stroke to create eye-catching images.
To build these skills, you’ll build a custom infographic from scratch, then add stroke, color, a drop shadow, and some shape adjustments to give it depth.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Lisa A
Nov 13, 2020
Fun and informative! I'm looking forward to using Inkscape!