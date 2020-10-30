Build a Google Firebase Web Application
The fundamentals of Google Firebase
How to set up a Google Firebase project and web application
How to build a Google Firebase web application
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will gain hands-on experience with one of the hottest web and mobile development backend services, Google Firebase. If you have some experience with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript and want to start developing multi-platform applications, this course is for you! By the end of this course, you will understand the fundamental of Google Firebase and be able to create and build a Firebase Web application with ease.
Web Development
Database (DBMS)
firebase
Mobile Development
JavaScript
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
User interface orientation and finished product preview
Firebase Overview
Setup the project, app, and database on Google
Retrieve data: populate the issue list with event
Insert data: implement the add function on our web app
Update data: implement marking an issue as resolved
Delete data: implement deleting an issue
Take care of our Android users
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by MKMar 23, 2022
It serves as a good starting point for learning google cloud platform.
by TKOct 30, 2020
Nice intro to Firebase. One thing (on task-3), "Leave Firebase Hosting unchecked". Explain why and what it is.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.