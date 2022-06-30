Chevron Left
In this guided project, we will use Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services to build an AI-powered customer support chatbot that can converse with your customers and solve their queries. We will use Language Studio by Azure to create our bot. We will begin by creating a knowledge base and feeding it with data in various formats such as Excel file and URL. In the final task, we will deploy the chatbot to Telegram. By the end of this project, you will be able to use Azure cognitive services to build a chatbot and deploy it to telegram. You will also learn about building telegram bots and best practices to follow while designing a chatbot. Note: You need an Azure account to complete this guided project. If you do not have an Azure account, you will be prompted to create one during the project. You also need a Telegram account in order to successfully deploy the chatbot....
