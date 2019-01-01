Build a Web App using React and Redux
Create Redux Action Component
Create the Redux Store and Persist the state.
Connect the Application to the store and Dispatch the Search Action.
By the end of this project, you will Build a Web App using React and Redux. For the Flux architecture implementation, we will be using React-Redux, since that is the recommendation from the authors of Flux. Creating a Web App using Redux simplifies state management by enforcing a unidirectional flow through the application.
Redux Reducers
Redux
Redux State Persistence
Redux Store
React
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Analyze existing React App and Redux overview.
Create the Redux Action component.
Create the Redux Reducer to update the App state.
Practice Task: Quiz
Create the Redux Store and Persist the state.
Connect the Application to the store and Dispatch the Search Action.
Capstone Task: Build a Web App Using React and Redux.
