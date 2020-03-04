Build a Word Jumble using Java Basics
Set up your java environment in Eclipse and load external text documents
Perform simple String manipulations in Java
Create dynamic labels, buttons and text fields in your Graphical User Interface
By the end of this project, you will create a word jumble game using Java Swing. This project will give you a great head start towards learning more and mastering one of the most used programming languages in the world. In this project you will learn many basic fundamentals such as data structures, variables, loops etc. Learning and understanding Java Swing will help you progress in the programming field by creating simple Java applications. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Swing
Java
Video Game Development
Object-Oriented Programming (OOP)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
You will be able to set up your java environment in Eclipse and load external text documents
You will be able to perform simple String manipulation
You will be able to create a dynamic label in your Graphical User Interface, save and compare the user's input to an original correct word and implement a skip button that moves on to the next word
You will be able to create dynamic labels for the timer and the score
You will be able to start and restart the game by a click of a button
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
