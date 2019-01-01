Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Word Jumble using Java Basics by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create a word jumble game using Java Swing. This project will give you a great head start towards learning more and mastering one of the most used programming languages in the world. In this project you will learn many basic fundamentals such as data structures, variables, loops etc. Learning and understanding Java Swing will help you progress in the programming field by creating simple Java applications.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....