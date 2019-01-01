Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build Accessible and 508 Compliant Surveys in SurveyMonkey by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Creating compliant material is the right thing to do, but it can seem like an expensive undertaking and an enormously high bar to meet. In this project you will become familiar with Federal accessibility standards and how you can naturally incorporate them into survey content created with a free survey software account from the SurveyMonkey platform. You will also gain hands-on experience creating compliant surveys that can become an asset that supports an organization’s goal of connecting all individuals with content in a meaningful way.
By the end of this course, you will be able to confidently create accessible and compliant surveys with the SurveyMonkey tool, so that you can ensure that as much of your audience as possible can intuitively take in and interact with your organization’s information.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....