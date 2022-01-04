By Michaelia M•
Jan 4, 2022
The course content was very high-level, there was no explanation as to when a particular anomaly algorithm is used over another. There was no clear explanation of the anomaly scores and how they were used to attain the anomaly labels. And I was most bothered by the cloud environment going blank after my laptop went idle and when I restarted the space and opened the saved python notebook the page froze.
By Simon G•
Mar 20, 2022
A little more depth would be nice as instructor was greatly communicating content
By Efim L•
Jan 25, 2022
There is the error in test in question about 2! mandatory parameters. We have only one option to choose. I can't switch off capital letters in keyboard in the Rhyme. It's a useless course I think.