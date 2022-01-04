Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build an Anomaly Detection Model using PyCaret by Coursera Project Network

By Michaelia M

Jan 4, 2022

The course content was very high-level, there was no explanation as to when a particular anomaly algorithm is used over another. There was no clear explanation of the anomaly scores and how they were used to attain the anomaly labels. And I was most bothered by the cloud environment going blank after my laptop went idle and when I restarted the space and opened the saved python notebook the page froze.

By Simon G

Mar 20, 2022

A little more depth would be nice as instructor was greatly communicating content

By Efim L

Jan 25, 2022

T​here is the error in test in question about 2! mandatory parameters. We have only one option to choose. I can't switch off capital letters in keyboard in the Rhyme. It's a useless course I think.

