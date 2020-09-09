Build an App in Android Studio using Activities

In this Guided Project, you will:

Building Apps in Android Studio

Adjusting Android Manifest

Android App Activities

120 Minutes
Intermediate
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

In this project you will create an Android app that that uses four activities . You will begin with an Android Studio project that has an ActivityMain.java file (with nothing added to it) and an activity_main.xml file (with nothing added to it). You will create three new activities in this project, onTouch (onTouch.java & activity_on_touch.xml), ReadReview (ReadReview.java & activity_read_review.xml), and WriteReview (WriteReview.java & activity_write_review.xml). You will have access to all of the relevant content (code and comments) needed for those files in text files so that you can copy and paste into the appropriate java and xml files in the project. You will make adjustments to the AndroidManifest.xml file in the project which will allow your app to switch between activities when instructed to do so by the actions of the user. Once we have created our activities, inserted all of the relevant code to our java and xml files, and updated our Manifest file, we will build an APK of your app. You will then upload the APK of the app to a website called Appetize.io where you will test the app. Projects in Series 1: 1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java 2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio 3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio 4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio 5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio Projects in Series 2: 1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources 2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files 3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write 4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch 5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities

Skills you will develop

  • Android Studio

  • Android Development

  • Mobile Application Development

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introduction to Project and Rhyme Platform

  2. Create New Activities in Android Studio Project

  3. Update Activities (java & xml) with Appropriate Content

  4. Update Android Manifest for App with Multiple Activities

  5. Upload your App to Appetize.io and Test the App.

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

