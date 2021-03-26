Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch by Coursera Project Network
4.5
stars
13 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
In this project you will build an Android app that that uses onTouch functionality to show certain information when a user clicks (Action Down) on an image, and then have the information change when the user releases (Action Up). The app also creates text files in internal storage when needed, will write to those files, and will read from those files. The app will interact with text files, images, strings, and a string array that are saved as resources in the project (can be accessed by reference throughout the app). This app will have a piece of text (from the strings file) asking the user to select the name of an author from a spinner (a type of drop down menu where the user selects from a set of options - from the strings file). There will be an image (ImageView) below the spinner which will change (from the drawable directory) to match whichever author the user selects. Beneath this will be a piece of text (TextView) with the name of a book and the year it was published (from the strings file) which will change to match the selected author. There will be another piece of text (TextView) which will contain an appropriate quote (read from the appropriate text file in a raw directory) from the named book Below this quote will be two buttons, one with "Read Review" on it, and the second with "Submit Review" on it. When the user clicks the "Read Review" button a TextView will appear containing a the previously submitted review (if one exists). The user will also be given the option to "Submit Review" whiich when clicked gives access to an imput box (EditText) into which a review can be typed. When a "Submit" button is then clicked this review is written to a text file in internal storage (not resources) to a review file for that author. If the file does not exist then the app will create the file first, then write the review to it. When the user closes the app the program will remember the final choice made by the user in their previous visit. When launched the app will also read all information in the review files in internal storage and bring the reviews into the app for use. You will upload an APK of the app to a website called Appetize.io to test the app.
Projects in Series 1:
1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java
2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio
3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio
4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio
5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio
Projects in Series 2:
1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources
2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files
3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write
4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch
5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities...
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch