If your work causes you to find yourself constantly at a keyboard, then you know how tedious doing file system chores can be. From organizing files into folders, whether by file type, attributes, or simply alphabetically or by month, all of these tasks consume our time and increase the time required by other tasks. Yet, without organizing, searching for the correct files can steal just as much time.
What if you had a friend to help you out? In this project, I will show you step-by-step how to code an AI assistant that can accept simple commands and help you keep organized. By the time you're finished, you'll have a working prototype of a file helper bot that from the get-go will have the ability to clean and organize your files and folders the way you ask it to, combine text files into PDFs, search for files based on parameters set by you, and even search Google for answers. Your assistant will also be fully expandable, so you can write new methods to teach it new tasks!
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Charles I N I
Feb 16, 2021
Interesting project! Very handy for those that can take the concept and creatively run with it.