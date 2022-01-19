Build Dashboards in Power BI
Build a Dashboard in Power BI by building a report and visuals.
Build a report with visuals.
Create a dashboard and pin visuals.
In this project, you will create a Dashboard in Power BI. You will get data to bring into a model, build several reports, generate informative charts from each report, then choose powerful visuals to highlight on a Dashboard. Your new skills will help you efficiently summarize important information on a one-page dashboard with visual data.
Transform Data
Power BI Desktop and Data Extraction
Pin Visuals to Dashboard
Build a Report
Generate Visuals from Report
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Power BI Desktop and Data Extraction
Transform Data
Build a Report
Generate Visuals from Report
Pin Visuals to Dashboard
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by ABMar 8, 2022
I found this to be very basic and easy for first time dashboard creation. Concepts with whuy and how explained clearly
by AZJan 19, 2022
great course for beginners and it is an added value to start with
