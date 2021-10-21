Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build & Deploy AI Messenger Chatbot using IBM Watson by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
120 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

In this 1 hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build, test and deploy an AI chatbot that will be able to interact with your customers, answer their questions and through which your clients will be able to make a booking. We will begin this guided project by creating an IBM Cloud account. We will be using the Free plan of IBM cloud which allows up to 1000 unique Monthly Active Users (MAU) to chat with your chatbot and up to 10,000 messages per month. We will also explore all the integrations and deploy the IBM Watson chatbot assistant to Messenger. By the end of this project, you will have a full-featured chatbot on the backs of possibly one of the most advanced machine learning technologies that is available to the public. You do NOT need any prior experience in coding or chatbot creation to be able to complete this project. This project is beginner-friendly. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

RM

Oct 6, 2021

It's the best course for beginer . This project doesnot require any coding language ,its easy to learn and to understand. I am completely satisfied with this project learning.

YR

Sep 16, 2021

GOOD SESSION IT WENT FROM SCRATCH TO BUILDING A BASIC CHAT BOT AND EVERY TOOL PROVIDE WAS GOOD

By Mukul S

Oct 20, 2021

Great project for beginners only. Building the chatbot was easy but deploying the same on facebook messenger was tricky ( login/verification issues in cloud computer)

By neil c b

Aug 28, 2021

V​M is terrible. And the instruction seems out of date.

By Riddhiya M

Oct 7, 2021

By Riddhiya M

Oct 7, 2021

By Yamuna

Jun 29, 2021

This is great place to learn the chatbot, the explanation and demonstration of the project was too good

By YSRI G R U

Sep 17, 2021

By YSRI G R U

Sep 17, 2021

By 19EC029-Ganeshmoorthy.k

Feb 10, 2022

It's very good course. instructor teaches very well and lot of content in this project ..

By Jesús A

Jun 2, 2021

Excelente curso, muy completo e interactivo

By YANAS E E

Apr 4, 2022

This Class Is Very Useful to me ....

By Akshali j

Sep 7, 2021

Amazing course ..really enjoyed it..

By Syed M S S B

Jan 3, 2022

very helpful thanks abhishek

By Hansen C

Dec 23, 2021

The project is very good

By GORANTLA J R 3

Aug 9, 2021

good learning

By Deni D

Apr 21, 2021

great course

By Narsini P

Dec 29, 2021

good course

By parvatam a s 3

Aug 3, 2021

Good course

By Fabian D

Aug 8, 2021

Excellent!

By Georgina P

Jan 11, 2022

I always wanted to know how to create a chatbot for messenger. With this course I have the initial knowleadge to start developing a new skill. Really liked it and I think is a good strating-point.

By 3850_BHAVNA_SALVE

Jul 6, 2021

At some point i was not able to access workspace . don't know about that glitch . but overall course exprience was nice

By Asma z a

Jul 29, 2021

It is really an amazing platform.I have learned different things to improve my skills!!

By KANHAIYA R E

Apr 17, 2022

good

By AMARAI H 8

Jul 30, 2021

good

By Dr. S I

Apr 25, 2022

IBM website has been changed but in this video instructor using the old website. New website is not creating free account without billing information (credit card number etc).

By Hisako F

Sep 8, 2021

D​iscussion Forums seems to not be monitored and so it would be difficult to proceed the course if you had problems on the way.

By Prabhat K K

Mar 20, 2022

When i tried to create my ibm cloud account . it is asking for credit card . i dont have a credit card .

By Meerali N

Jan 13, 2022

Outdated video tutorial. No clarity. Bug in login page.

