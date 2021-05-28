Chevron Left
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to develop a web application as well as you will learn and understand the working principle of Facebook. In this project, you will learn how to set up the development process of a web application, how to design and style a web page, connect a web page into a back-end database and insert information into a database. By the end of this project, you will be able to develop a clone of any web application....
By Nishith R R

May 28, 2021

Nice

