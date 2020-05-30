Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio
Android Development
Android Studio
Linear Layout
In this course you will build an Android app with a Linear Layout in Android Studio with the java programming language and will be given an explanation of linear layout. This app has a piece of text asking the user to pick the type of movies they like over five check boxes for Action, Drama, Science Fiction, Romance, and Fantasy. Beneath these check boxes is another piece of text asking if watching movies is the favorite activity of the user with a toggle button for them to indicate "yes" or "no". Depending on if the user selects "yes" or "no" for the toggle button another piece of text will change between "What other activities do you like?" and "What do you prefer?". There is then five more check boxes for Books, Art, Music, Sport, and Theater for the user to indicate activities they like. Finally, there will be a button to exit the app. The app will remember the choices made by the user in their previous visit. Projects in Series 1: 1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java 2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio 3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio 4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio 5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio Projects in Series 2: 1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources 2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files 3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write 4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch 5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and Explanation of Rhyme Platform and Appetize.io.
Check SDK Manager and AVD Manager in Android Studio.
Understand Linear Layout
Create a User Interface Containing Check Boxes and Toggle Button.
Give Widgets Functionality
Run Simulator and Test App.
by AMay 31, 2020
Nicely instructed and i learned a lot from this course, Thank You
by SSMay 30, 2020
The Course is amazing. I have learned a lot of new stuff in just a short span of time. Everyone who sees this please enrolled in this, because this will enhance your skills.
by AGJun 12, 2020
Good one if you wish to familiarize yourself with Android Studio. you need not download the studio at your desktop because you can try the same from cloud.
by SKSep 10, 2020
The course is good in a nutshell . You need to have prerequisite from the course simple android app using java.
