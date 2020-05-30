Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio

In this course you will build an Android app with a Linear Layout in Android Studio with the java programming language and will be given an explanation of linear layout. This app has a piece of text asking the user to pick the type of movies they like over five check boxes for Action, Drama, Science Fiction, Romance, and Fantasy. Beneath these check boxes is another piece of text asking if watching movies is the favorite activity of the user with a toggle button for them to indicate "yes" or "no". Depending on if the user selects "yes" or "no" for the toggle button another piece of text will change between "What other activities do you like?" and "What do you prefer?". There is then five more check boxes for Books, Art, Music, Sport, and Theater for the user to indicate activities they like. Finally, there will be a button to exit the app. The app will remember the choices made by the user in their previous visit. Projects in Series 1: 1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java 2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio 3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio 4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio 5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio Projects in Series 2: 1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources 2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files 3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write 4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch 5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities

Skills you will develop

  • Android Studio

  • Java Programming

  • Android

  • Mobile Application Development

  1. Introduction and Explanation of Rhyme Platform and Appetize.io.

  2. Check SDK Manager and AVD Manager in Android Studio.

  3. Understand Linear Layout

  4. Create a User Interface Containing Check Boxes and Toggle Button.

  5. Give Widgets Functionality

  6. Run Simulator and Test App.

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

