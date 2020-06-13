Chevron Left
In this course you will build an Android app with a Linear Layout in Android Studio with the java programming language and will be given an explanation of linear layout. This app has a piece of text asking the user to pick the type of movies they like over five check boxes for Action, Drama, Science Fiction, Romance, and Fantasy. Beneath these check boxes is another piece of text asking if watching movies is the favorite activity of the user with a toggle button for them to indicate "yes" or "no". Depending on if the user selects "yes" or "no" for the toggle button another piece of text will change between "What other activities do you like?" and "What do you prefer?". There is then five more check boxes for Books, Art, Music, Sport, and Theater for the user to indicate activities they like. Finally, there will be a button to exit the app. The app will remember the choices made by the user in their previous visit. Projects in Series 1: 1. Build a Simple App in Android Studio with Java 2. Build a Persistent Storage App in Android Studio 3. Build a Linear Layout App in Android Studio 4. Build a Relative Layout App in Android Studio 5. Build a Table Layout App in Android Studio Projects in Series 2: 1. Build an App in Android Studio using Resources 2. Build an App in Android Studio using Static Files 3. Build an App in Android Studio using Read - Write 4. Build an App in Android Studio using onTouch 5. Build an App in Android Studio using Activities...

By Ajay G

Jun 13, 2020

Good one if you wish to familiarize yourself with Android Studio. you need not download the studio at your desktop because you can try the same from cloud.

By suraj k

Sep 11, 2020

The course is good in a nutshell . You need to have prerequisite from the course simple android app using java.

By Arun S

Jun 1, 2020

Nicely instructed and i learned a lot from this course, Thank You

By Jojie M L

Jun 9, 2020

Been looking for this kind of class, i learned a lot. Thank you

By ESPIRITU, K C (

Jul 25, 2020

Very instructional and perfect for beginners.

By mohammed t p

May 1, 2020

good for begineers

By Kalpesh P

Jun 2, 2020

well and good

By DEV M

Jun 21, 2020

Nice Project

By PRADEEP K N B

May 3, 2020

learn skills

By Manish K

Jun 28, 2020

Nice Course

By Doss D

Jun 26, 2020

Thank you

By MOHAMMED M A S S

May 18, 2020

Excellent

By p s

Jun 22, 2020

Good

By MOHAMED A B R

May 27, 2020

good

By Sadik A R S

May 31, 2020

The Course is amazing. I have learned a lot of new stuff in just a short span of time. Everyone who sees this please enrolled in this, because this will enhance your skills.

By yembuluru r

May 8, 2020

I this course helpful for competitive interview

By Riya M

Jun 6, 2020

nice experience!!

By ragavula u

Jun 5, 2020

Good

By Prabhat G

Jul 9, 2020

I am frustated with the Rhyme .

It only shows connecting sign .

It do not connect easily .

plz resolve and provide any other simulator.

