Build local development environments using Docker containers
Learn basic Docker commands
Develop a custom container
Develop custom development environments
Learn basic Docker commands
Develop a custom container
Develop custom development environments
By the end of this project, you will create two independent and replicable local development environments for two servers and make them communicate with each other, avoiding terminal hell, issues with dependencies, and automating the process of setting up a fresh setup of your projects. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Microservices Architecture
Integrated Development Environments
Docker (Software)
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand Docker basic commands
Use an Ubuntu Docker image to create and execute an independent Ubuntu container
Build a custom image for the HTTP server
Build a custom container for the HTTP server
Run a custom container and use the HTTP server
Build the API server using a separate development environment
Use Docker Compose to make the two servers communicate
Build images using Docker Compose and final adjustments
by MGNov 13, 2020
Muy bueno! corto y al grano para un primer contacto con Docker, con una forma muy interesante. Tenes un video y una maquina virtual al lado, donde podes ir probando lo que te explican en el video.
by KKDec 24, 2020
A simple and well-organized project. You could complete it in cloud env or on your laptop.
by YYJun 10, 2021
quite intense and good practise approach, if add git repo setup, and local system setup "npm init, install express"\n\npart to explain shared volume idea for dev env will be better.
by MSAug 10, 2020
A clear and simple explanation of how to use Docker containers for developments. It also explains why we should do so.
